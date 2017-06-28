LETTER: Politicians all have their snouts in the trough

Good old Jeremy Corbyn - bring down the capitalist government and instil another capitalist government - ie the Labour Party.

Jeremy Corbyn has had £3million of taxpayer money since 1983.

His present salary is £125,000 a year, he has got a car provided by the taxpayer and he lives in a house that’s worth £650,000.

Well we all pay the same price for fuel, gas electricity and food and any other services so why do people like him think that we can live on the minimum wage?

If he is against capitalism when is he going to distribute his wealth?

Or is it a case of don’t do as I do, do as I say? Most of your past and present Labour leaders are muti-millionaires and are secret capitalists. They all accept honours in one form or another - knighthoods and lordships.

So what does that tell you about the Labour Party leaders?

They have all got their snouts in the trough - they are just conning the genuine Labour voters.

Alan Warner

By email