Academy product signs pro contract at Derbyshire

Academy off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri has signed a two-year professional contract with Derbyshire.

Qadri has been playing in the Derbyshire Premier League for Alvaston & Boulton, taking 223 wickets at an average of 20.41 in five seasons.

He has impressed with the Cricket Derbyshire Academy, making his Second XI debut this summer before going on to make his maiden appearance for the first team in the tour fixture versus South Africa A in May.

Development coach Mal Loye said: “Hamidullah has shown a lot of skill and ability during his time with the academy.

“He has a real hunger to continue to learn and improve his game, and this has been rewarded with consistent performances with the Second XI and a call up to the first team.

“He has the potential and desire to become a genuine all-rounder and we look forward to watching him develop his game over the next few years.”

Qadri follows in the footsteps of fellow academy graduate Alfie Gleadall who has also signed a two-year deal with Derbyshire.