Derby event will mark start of Women’s Cricket World Cup

Derby Market Place will be the location for a FREE event celebrating the start of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 in Derby on Friday (23rd) from 11am to 9pm.

Fans, children and families will get the opportunity to meet cricket stars and mascots, listen to live entertainment from local bands and try all sorts of cricket-themed activities, while free face painting will also be available.

From 11am to 12pm activities for local schools will be run in conjunction with the England & Wales Cricket Board and Derbyshire County Cricket Club. The fun exercises will encourage young people to get involved in cricket, test their skills and hopefully inspire the next generation of international stars.

Start of play for the full family event is at 12pm. At 12:15pm Councillor Ranjit Banwait will be on stage with former England Women’s captain, Charlotte Edwards, chatting about this year’s ICC Women’s World Cup, which starts in Derby on Saturday, June 24.

Throughout the day there will be the chance to meet local cricket personalities, win spot prizes and listen to live entertainment. Mascots Freddie the Falcon and Shooter the Star will also be on hand to meet visitors.

Free have -a-go activities for all the family run from 2:45pm to 5:15pm, with the chance to test and improve cricket skills, test reflexes with Batak Reaction and everyone can find out if they have what it takes to lift the bat from the stone. There will also be lots of stalls including from LiveWell, Derby Arena, Derby Community Trust and Adult Learning and food is available to buy.

Throughout the event a whole host of musical treats to suit all tastes have been lined up to take the event form day to night, including steel band Pantas, bhangra group Dhol Drum, Urb’, Cal’scopio and Kaleidoscope community choirs, indie reggae band Stuck in a Second, rock bhangra group Kismet, local indie folk band Herron Brothers and cover band UB42. The event closes at 9pm.

Cllr Ranjit Banwait, Leader of Derby City Council, said: “This launch event will be a great start to hosting the ICC Women’s World Cup here in Derby.

“I hope people will come down and get involved in all the activities that are on offer. Hosting eight world cup games in Derby will be a fantastic showcase for the city and a fantastic opportunity for people to be inspired by the second most popular sport in the world.”