Durham’s bowlers hit back against Derbyshire

Durham’s bowlers hit back to leave the Division Two match against Derbyshire at Chesterfield in the balance at lunch on the third day.

Chris Rushworth struck twice and Paul Coughlin followed his unbeaten 73 by bowling Billy Godleman to leave Derbyshire 60 for 3 at the interval, a lead of127.

Coughlin and Barry McCarthy took their ninth wicket stand to 90 in 26 overs before Gurjit Sandhu took the last two wickets to finish with 3 for 60 on his Derbyshire debut.

The home side started their second innings with a lead of 67 but Rushworth struck with his third ball by having Ben Slater caught at first slip for 2 before Coughlin knocked out Godleman’s off stump.

When Wayne Madsen was caught behind off Rushworth, Derbyshire were 31 for 3 but Luis Reece and Alex Hughes batted through to the interval.