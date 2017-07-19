Falcons skipper Wilson wants teams to fear visiting Derby

Derbyshire Falcons captain Gary Wilson wants to turn The 3aaa County Ground into a fortress for their upcoming NatWest T20 Blast match against Lancashire Lightning.

The Falcons got off to a flying start in the competition, with back-to-back wins against reigning champions Northants Steelbacks and a strong Yorkshire Vikings side at a sold-out Queen’s Park.

They then suffered a first defeat of the 2017 competition to Lightning on Sunday but hope to settle the scores when Wilson and co welcome them to Derby on July 25th.

Falcons will look to bounce back quickly from that loss with a run of three straight away matches before returning to Derby to take on the Lightning.

Skipper Wilson said: “We want to turn The 3aaa County Ground into a place where people don’t want to come and play.

“If we keep performing it becomes a place where we know how to win games of cricket and that will give us an extra edge.

“The crowd can definitely make it for the players. Support really counts, there is nothing better than a home crowd getting really behind you and once you get off to a good start or your batsman hits quick runs you can hear the crowd and feel them backing you all the way.”

Derbyshire face Worcestershire Rapids on July 19th, Notts Outlaws on July 21st and Birmingham Bears on July 23rd before their next home match.

They face Lighting on July 25th before they play Northants Steelbacks in the reverse fixture on July 28th and Leicestershire Foxes in a ‘Kids Go Free’ fixture on July 30th.

Tickets for all NatWest T20 Blast fixtures at The 3aaa County Ground are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting http://cricket.derbyshireccc.com. Buy in advance and save.

Due to high demand, there are only limited tickets remaining for the visit of Notts Outlaws to The 3aaa County Ground on August 4th. Durham Jets visit on August 15th and Worcestershire Rapids on August 18th.