Annual Community Cup friendly nets over £500

The 12th Darley Dale football friendly — contested for the Darren Hibbert Community Cup — saw the under-35s defeat the over-35s 5-3.

Held at Whitworth Park, the match saw more than £500 raised for the local club and good causes.

It was sponsored by The Shalimar and HD Projects, who were thanked by the organisers for their support of the popular annual event.

Although aided by the current crop of United academy players, the over-35s task to overturn a star-studded under-35s side was never going to be easy.

With a solid defence — including Tom Crapper in goal — a creative midfield and pacey attack, the under-35s caused problems from the start, notably through Tim Baker and Sam Hoskin.

A stubborn over-35s defence, led by the impressive Michael Charlton, stood strong until an Andy Roome penalty made the breakthrough.

A good finish by Arron O’Neill made it 2-0 before half-time, a scoreline that was a good reflection on how well the over-35s had defended.

The second half took on much the same pattern, with the pace of O’Neill making it 3-0 from what looked an offside position.

With just under 30 minutes to play, the over-35s began a spectacular comeback and inside 20 minutes drew level through John Cooper, Phil Shimwell and Jack Stephenson to set up a nail-biting finale.

Sensing something of an injustice, the under-35s were determined to regain the lead.

Sam Wragg calmly finished with a few minutes remaining to make it 4-3.

This time there was no recovery from the over-35s as under-35s player/manager Dean Concannon netted a late penalty to make the final score 5-3.