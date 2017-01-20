Chesterfield striker returns to Matlock

Chesterfield have sent attacker Curtis Morrison back to Matlock Town for a second loan spell.

The 19-year-old has already had two months on loan with the non-league Gladiators this season, scoring twice.

Matlock’s joint manager Craig Hopkins says Matlock are pleased to have him back.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have him back, he’s a lovely lad who did ever so well for us before,” said Hopkins.

“I’m sure our fans will be equally delighted to see him pulling on a Matlock Town shirt again.”

His last appearance at Matlock was actually last Tuesday night as a substitute for Chesterfield in their 4-2 Derbyshire Senior Cup defeat by the Gladiators.

Morrison is added to the squad for tomorrow’s home clash with Workington.