Search

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest: What to expect

IN PICTURE: Joe Worrall and Matej Vydra.
IN PICTURE: Joe Worrall and Matej Vydra.

Saturday’s match will be the 100th meeting between bitter rivals Derby County and Nottingham Forest, but who will come out on top?

Reporter Joe Lightfoot takes a look at the tactics, the men to watch, the form and who will win.