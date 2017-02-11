Dinanga hits a late winner to secure Matlock victory

Prolific striker Marcus Dinanga struck an 89th minute winner as Matlock Town won 3-2 at Rushall Olympic on Saturday.

It took until the 37th minute for the opening goal to arrive and it came from the penalty spot for Rushall as Danico Johnson was fouled and Aaron Forde slotted home the spot-kick.

But the Gladiators would level just before half-time and the goal came from a rare source, long-serving defender Adam Yates forcing the ball home from close range.

Rushall regained the lead on 67 minutes when Mickael Partodikromo threaded Luke Bottomer through and he fired home with aplomb.

But just minutes later it was 2-2 as Ted Cribley netted for the visitors with a fine long range effort in what was proving an entertaining encounter.

Then, in the dying moments, Dinanga popped up to score once again and earn Matlock the points, running through on goal and finishing well.

