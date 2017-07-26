Evans slams ‘reckless’ tackle as Lloyd sees red against Stags

Steve Evans described former Stag Callum Lloyd’s dangerous tackle on midfielder Jacob Mellis last night as a ‘rush of blood’.

Mansfield Town won the friendly 4-0 at Matlock Town but manager Evans was just relieved to see Mellis escape without serious injury and then add a goal against the Gladiators’ 10 men.

Evans said: “There were some really meaty challenges all night, but competitive challenges. But that was just reckless and late and out to injure a player really.

“It’s a shame as it’s not what the people at Matlock Town stand for. “They’ve been very courteous to give us the game on a wonderful pitch and I think the kid has just had a rush of blood.

“I’ve seen him play many times and he doesn’t do that type of thing. He’s normally a good, honest lad.”