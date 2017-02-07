FA Cup preview: Can Derby County dump Leicester City out of the FA Cup?

Leicester City face Derby County in the 4th round of the FA Cup replay at the King Power Stadium as the Rams look to cause an FA Cup upset.

The game will be key for Leicester as they continue to battle against Premier League relegation.

The Foxes will need to boost team confidence to turn their fortunes around before they make a mockery of English football by winning the Premier League and getting relegated the season after.

Ranieri has a big task on his hands to save the champions from dropping into the EFL.

They come into the game suffering a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Momentum is also key for Derby as they look to boost their promotion push.

Steve McClaren has taken Derby from 20th in the table to eighth and only three points away from the fourth play-off spot.

They suffered a 1-0 away defeat to league leaders Newcastle on Saturday.

TEAM NEWS:

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said he will make changes to his side for the FA Cup replay against Derby County

There could be a debut for deadline day signing Molla Wague, but Algerian striker Islam Slimani is still out.

Derby midfielders Craig Bryson and Bradley Johnson are doubtful after suffering knee and leg knocks respectively on Saturday against Newcastle.

Will Hughes and David Nugent are not expected to be fit enough for the tie.

INTERESTING FACT:

Rams striker Darren Bent has scored 10 goals in his last 11 FA Cup appearances.