Festival of youth football is a winner

Matlock Town Juniors’ 15th annual two-day Festival of Football attracted more than 100 teams from across the Midlands, South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

The event at Cavendish Fields, which was well-supported by local businesses, was organised by volunteers from the host club.

Matlock Town Juniors Festival of Football. Action from U9's Matlock Town v Lowdham Colts Red.

On Saturday, the action featured under-7s, under-9s, under-11s, under-13s and under-15s boys’ tournaments and under-11s to 12s and under-15s to 16s for girls.

The following day there were tournaments for boys at under-8s, under-10s, under-12s and under-14s levels. There was also a under-13s to 14s tournament for girls.

The stars of the event were Morley FC’s under-8s, who entered the under-10 competition at the last minute and won, beating Spondon in the final thanks to a late extra-time winner.

The hosts tasted success in the under-13 competition in a repeat of last year’s under-12 final, with the Gladiators Yellows again defeating Nottingham side Clifton All Whites, this time on penalties.

Matlock Town Barbarians under-11s made it to their final too, but lost to Buxton Lions.

Matlock Town Hurricanes met Derby County in the under-11/12 girls’ final as their passage to the final and a narrow 1-0 loss showed how much the home team had progressed this season.

Buxton Thunder edged past Rolls Royce Leisure in the under-15/16 girls’ final.

Stockport-based UK Sports had a worthwhile journey to secure a 5-1 under-7s final win against another Buxton side, as did Nottinghamshire’s Lowdham Colts, who took the under-9s title at the expense of Heanor Town White Socks.

Matlock Town Juniors Festival of Football. Action from U15's Mayfield FC and Brampton Rovers.

Mayfield were winners of the under-15 trophy, defeating Brampton Blues on penalties.

On Sunday, Brampton picked up the under-14s title by beating Sheffield’s Crosspool Reds in the final, Ripley Town Whites claimed the under-8s crown with victory over Hasland Eagles, and Buxton Allstars wrapped things up and completed a successful couple of days for their club with an extra-time win over Darley Dale in the under-12 age-group.

Matlock Town Juniors Festival of Football. Action from Mayfield FC and Brampton Blues U15's.

Matlock Town Juniors Festival of Football. Action from U13's Matlock Town and Hasland.

Matlock Town Juniors Festival of Football. Action from U8's Matlock Town Allstars and U9's Matlock Town.

