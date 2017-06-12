Festival of youth football is a winner

Matlock Town Juniors’ 15th annual two-day Festival of Football attracted more than 100 teams from across the Midlands, South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.
The event at Cavendish Fields, which was well-supported by local businesses, was organised by volunteers from the host club.
On Saturday, the action featured under-7s, under-9s, under-11s, under-13s and under-15s boys’ tournaments and under-11s to 12s and under-15s to 16s for girls.
The following day there were tournaments for boys at under-8s, under-10s, under-12s and under-14s levels. There was also a under-13s to 14s tournament for girls.
The stars of the event were Morley FC’s under-8s, who entered the under-10 competition at the last minute and won, beating Spondon in the final thanks to a late extra-time winner.
The hosts tasted success in the under-13 competition in a repeat of last year’s under-12 final, with the Gladiators Yellows again defeating Nottingham side Clifton All Whites, this time on penalties.
Matlock Town Barbarians under-11s made it to their final too, but lost to Buxton Lions.
Matlock Town Hurricanes met Derby County in the under-11/12 girls’ final as their passage to the final and a narrow 1-0 loss showed how much the home team had progressed this season.
Buxton Thunder edged past Rolls Royce Leisure in the under-15/16 girls’ final.
Stockport-based UK Sports had a worthwhile journey to secure a 5-1 under-7s final win against another Buxton side, as did Nottinghamshire’s Lowdham Colts, who took the under-9s title at the expense of Heanor Town White Socks.
Mayfield were winners of the under-15 trophy, defeating Brampton Blues on penalties.
On Sunday, Brampton picked up the under-14s title by beating Sheffield’s Crosspool Reds in the final, Ripley Town Whites claimed the under-8s crown with victory over Hasland Eagles, and Buxton Allstars wrapped things up and completed a successful couple of days for their club with an extra-time win over Darley Dale in the under-12 age-group.