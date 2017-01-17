Football rumours: Pep’s £250m Man City war chest, Costa, Pogba and Payet latest, Messi to Premier League?

Here are the stories making today’s headlines...

Tianjin Quanjian CONFIRM talks over taking Chelsea hitman Diego Costa to China in mega-money deal CLICK HERE (Mirror)

Paul Pogba reveals Alex Ferguson remains one of his biggest influences despite Manchester United fallout CLICK HERE (Mirror)

After Tom Davies’s unforgettable day for Everton, who are the other local lads ready to break through at Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest of the Premier League? CLICK HERE (Daily Mail)

Manchester City to target goalkeeper in the summer as Jamie Carragher says Claudio Bravo is not good enough CLICK HERE (Daily Mail)

Man City to hand Pep Guardiola MORE money: Club chiefs give boss £250m war chest CLICK HERE (Daily Star)

Lionel Messi to Manchester City: Club tell Barcelona they will fork out a record £100million to reunited superstar with Pep Guardiola CLICK HERE (The Sun)

Dimitri Payet latest: West Ham holding out for £30million from Marseille after Hammers reject second bid of £22m for striking star CLICK HERE (The Sun)