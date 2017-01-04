FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Schneiderlin for sale, Chelsea trail Antonio, Arsenal to snap up non-Leaguer, Rowett for Hull?

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Wednesday, 4th January 2017 . . .

Manchester United are holding out for a better offer for out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. The Reds have rejected bids from West Bromwich Albion and Everton for the Frenchman. (Sky Sports).

Antonio Conte is on the trail of West Ham’s former Nottingham Forest powerhouse Michail Antonio. Chelsea’s boss has made the versatile Hammers’ star a surprise inclusion on his wish-list for the January transfer window. (The Sun).

Arsenal will complete the signing of Hednesford defender Cohen Bramall in the next 48 hours, according to Sky sources. The left-back impressed during a short trial at London Colney before Christmas and has been training with the club since then. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United and Arsenal have sent scouts to check on the progress of Exeter star Ollie Watkins, according to Clinton Morrison. The former Exeter and Crystal Palace forward turned pundit has seen Watkins in action first hand and thinks the 21-year-old is destined for the very top. The pair played together at St James Park last season and the Grecians’ academy product has really come of age over the last 12 months. (Daily Star)

Gary Rowett is the bookies’ favourite to replace Mike Phelan, who was last night axed by Hull City just days after claiming he didn’t fear the sack. (Daily Star).

Liverpool target Emil Forsberg could leave Red Bull Leipzig in January, according to his agent. Liverpool have been linked with a £20 million move for Forsberg this week. (Daily Express).

