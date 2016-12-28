Former Mansfield Town striker signs for Matlock Town

Matlock Town have completed the signing of former Mansfield Town striker Anthony Dwyer from league rivals Stafford Rangers.

The pacy 20 year-old began his career at Stags and was a regular in their Football League Youth Alliance side before being released.

At the start of this season he was with Ilkeston FC before his move to Marston Road a few weeks ago.

He will be included in the squad for Thursday night’s trip to Skelmersdale before making a return to the New Manor Ground with the Gladiators on Monday to face Ilkeston.