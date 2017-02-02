Loanee Wright keen to help Gladiators get promotion

Matlock Town loanee Andy Wright has set the target of promotion for himself and his teammates this season.

The young midfielder joined the Gladiators on loan from Lincoln City last week.

And in expressing his eagerness to kick on and get games under his belt, he was also full of praise towards his new teammates, showing a belief that will please joint bosses Craig Hopkins and Glenn Kirkwood.

He said: “Playing games week in week out is so much better than being sat in the stands watching. We have to be pushing for promotion, play-offs are a minimum. We’ve got a great set of lads and we can really push on.”

Matlock currently sit 13th in the table, however they are just six points away from the fifth-placed spot that would see them into the play-offs.

The youngster played in the youth ranks for Lincoln and scored 25 goals during the 2014/2015 season – more than most strikers in the youth league.

Wright had nothing but praise for Lincoln, saying: “The managers at Lincoln are doing everything right and the club is in a much better place than it has been for the past few seasons.”

Having been out on loan at Sleaford Town last year, Wright is looking to gain more experience in different leagues through the use of the loan system – following in some of the best’s footsteps.

As a player, the midfielder is known for trying to get the ball on the deck and he has one particular role model he aspires to. Wright stated: “I try to shape my game around Paul Scholes. He has every asset a midfielder needs to be successful in the game.”