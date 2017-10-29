Matlock Town reserves thump Linby

A superb opening 20 minutes from Matlock’s reserves saw them comfortably defeat Linby Colliery Welfare 5-1 at Causeway Lane.

The Young Gladiators started well when debutant Moussa Diouf caught Linby’s goalkeeper out from 30-yards with an audacious chip after Ethan Knowles won the ball back high up the pitch.

Their good start continued when Linby’s Sean White brought down Matt Coleman in the area and academy top scorer Billy Whitehead dispatched the spot kick.

Matlock again showed Linby’s defensive frailties when Eddie Finney’s cross caused havoc in the area and Knowles latched onto the loose ball firing it into the roof of the net.

Town capped off a brilliant first half when Diouf scored his second of the game after the lively Knowles got in down the right leaving the score 4-0 at the break.

Linby started brightly in the second half and scored when striker Tremere Lindo slotted the ball past Alfie Smith-Eccles to give the away side hope.

Smith-Eccles then came to Matlock’s rescue with two super saves to keep the score at 4-1.

Marcus Beddoe had a great chance to seal the game for the Young Gladiators but failed to direct his header on target after a Jordan Wells cross.

Beddoe did, however, make it five when he latched onto Steve Mallinder’s pass, beating the offside trap and rounding the keeper.

The result leaves the reserves unbeaten in six league games and shows their character to bounce back after the narrow cup defeat to Teversal Reserves in midweek.

New signing Moussa Diouf impressed on his first outing after arriving on a youth development loan from Rotherham United, netting twice and showing his physicality and ability to drive the team forward throughout.