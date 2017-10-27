Matlock Town sign youth striker from Scunthorpe on loan

Nineteen years old striker Noel Burdett goes straight into the Matlock Town squad for Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy clash at Glossop North End.

Burdett has arrived at the DCJ Group Arena on a youth loan deal from Scunthorpe United where he is a second year professional. He has had previous loan spells in non league football at Frickley Athletic last season, scoring nine goals in sixteen appearances and later in the campaign at Gainsborough Trinity. Earlier this term he was on loan at Harrogate Town.

If Saturday’s tie is drawn, the replay will be at the DCJ Group Arena on Tuesday evening (7.45 pm). Otherwise the Gladiators will travel to Ashton United in the league, providing the Robins do not draw their Trophy tie at home to Frickley.