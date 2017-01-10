New players’ tunnel fitted at Matlock’s Causeway Lane

When Matlock Town take to the pitch at Causeway Lane they will first go through a new players’ tunnel.

The retractable tunnel with white sheeting was fitted by Spaciotempo and sponsored by IKO PLC.

The Gladiators announced their latest addition on Tuesday morning via the club’s official Twitter account.

The first chance many supporters will get to view the tunnel extended will be at Matlock’s next home game.

That is scheduled to be against a Chesterfield XI in the quarter-finals of the Derbyshire Senior Cup on Tuesday, January 17 (kick off 7.45pm).