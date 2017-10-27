OPINION: It’s not pretty but it’s all about winning for Derby County

Derby emerged with another three points on Saturday, but did appear to make hard work of it.

The game had barely got going before we had drama. Glen Loovens bringing down Matej Vydra and getting a red card for his efforts. Vydra converting the resulting penalty.

We then laboured our way through the game and both sides had penalty shouts ignored by the officials.

Bradley Johnson scored a late second goal to double our lead and scrape Home against the ten men.

The game wasn’t for the purist and on another day our visitors would have gotten a point at the very least.

We are picking up points at the minute without much pretty football, but it’s a results business and I’ll take three points every time.

We head to an in form Norwich on Saturday and it’ll be interesting to see if we can come away with any points.

One topic doing the rounds this week has been the form of Joe Ledley. He’s certainly been a steadying influence in the midfield. We have actually yet to concede a goal whilst he’s been on the pitch.

Ledley is contracted til January at the moment and people having been shy of making their opinions known when considering as to whether he should receive an extension.

For me it’s a no brainer! I think that we should keep him til the end of the season at the very least. George Thorne mad another appearance from the bench, but I’d suggest it’s Tom Huddlestone rather than Ledley who will be under pressure from Thorne.

Also in the news this week were QPR who have received a massive fine for breaching financial fair play regulations during the season that ended when they defeated us in the play-off final at Wembley.

No sour grapes here, but they knew the rules, they broke the rules and other teams have been punished for similar. Nottingham Forest, Fulham etc have taken their punishment in the past few seasons and QPR should be treated just the same.

Should they escape the fine and get away with it, it would be grossly unfair on the clubs who played by the rules!

It’s all very well disagreeing with FFP, but it’s wise to comply rather than ignore them and pay at a later date!