Rowsley 86 take step closer to securing top Premier spot

Premier Division leaders Rowsley 86 took a step closer to securing top spot with a 4-2 victory at Shirebrook Rangers, writes Craig Gibbons,

Two goals from William Fletcher and one each from Tobias McClean and Aaron O’Neill secured the win for Rowsley who extended their unbeaten league run to 13 games.

Curt Hayden and Jordan Turek were on target for Rangers.

In an eight-goal thriller at The Hawfields, Newhall United looked destined for a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Wirksworth Ivanhoe but a late James Ward penalty salvaged a point for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Derby Singh Brothers claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Allestree thanks to Rehan Khalid’s strike.

In Division One, Chesterfield Town moved to within two points of second place Castle Donington Cobras with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Sherwin Athletic.

Callum Featherstone bagged a brace for Town while Grant Mitchell, Jack Wynn, Cory Burton and Jack Hewitt completed the scoring.

The other game in the division saw Rowsley 86 Reserves enjoy a 4-1 home victory over Wirksworth Town Reserves thanks to Billy Lester’s double and strikes from Oli Flethcer and Nathan Moore.

Andrew Brown netted a penalty for the visitors.

In Division Two, Melbourne Dynamo Reserves maintained their promotion push with a narrow 2-1 victory over Punjab United courtesy of goals from Ryan McLaughlin and Ellis Radcliffe.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce Leisure enjoyed a 5-1 victory over Little Eaton Reserves thanks to Scott Harding’s treble and efforts from Alistair Aitken and Dominic Geraghty.

Division One promotion hopefuls Castle Donington Cobras are on course for silverware this season after they booked their place in the final of the Derbyshire FA Divisional Cup South with an emphatic 5-0 victory over fellow MRA side Little Eaton.

Karl Munton (2), Josh Buchanan, Matt Greasly and Will Pearson got on the scoresheet.

Willington Sports could also claim a trophy this season as they reached the final of the Derbyshire FA Junior Cup South with a 3-1 victory over Derby City Corinthians.