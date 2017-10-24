RUMOUR MILL: Ancelotti, Tuchel and Dyche in frame for Everton job, while West Ham eye new boss too

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti is one of three leading candidates for the Everton job after the sacking of Ronald Koeman, according to today’s football rumour mill.

The others are ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and the Burnley chief, Sean Dyche. Meanwhile the grapevine suggests West Ham want Julian Nagelsmann, head coach at Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, to replace Slaven Bilic in their hotseat.