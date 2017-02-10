RUMOUR MILL: Gunners line up Wenger replacement while Manchester United plot £70m raid

Arsenal have drawn up a shortlist of potential new managers in case Arsene Wenger leaves the Gunners this summer. Top targets include Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt and Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have opened talks with Monaco over the £70million signing of winger Bernando Siva. The Red Devils face competition for the Portuguese star’s signature from Spanish giants Barcelona. (The Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is planning a £200million spending spree this summer, with up to 11 first-team stars set to leave the Etihad Stadium. (The Sun)

Chelsea are set to offer Real Madrid target Thibaut Courtois a new contract, according to reports. (Daily Express)

Juventus have entered the race to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, with the Chilean forward having less than 18 months to run on his current deal. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is back the club - working towards his coaching badges. The former England midfielder, who announced his retirement as a player last week, is lending a hand with the club’s academy at Cobham in pursuit of his UEFA B coaching licence. (Various)

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach are planning a move for Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 21-year-old midfielder has found first-team opportunities hard to come by under Antonio Conte this season. (Daily Star)

Jack Wilshere has admitted that he remains “unsure” of his Arsenal future as he continues to focus on maintaining Bournemouth’s Premier League status. (The Independent)

Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to overhaul his squad for next term. (Daily Mail)

Chris Brunt has agreed a new deal at West Brom which will see him clock a decade of service at the Midlands club. (The Sun)

Coventry City are said to be interested in making a move for free agent Carlton Cole. (Daily Mail)