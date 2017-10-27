Search

Rumours: Arsenal set price for Alexis Sanchez sale to Man City

All the latest football transfer gossip and rumours
Arsenal will ask for at least £30m from Manchester City for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez in January. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool and Newcastle are both keen to sign Porto’s 36-year-old former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas. (The Sun)