Tough start to new season for Matlock Town

It’s a Sunday start to Matlock Town’s Evo-Stik Premier Division 2017/18 fixture list and a tough one at that with the Gladiators due at last season’s beaten play off finalists Stourbridge on August 13.

Matlock visit the War Memorial Ground twenty four hours after the rest of the teams have played their opening game and are quickly back in action again on the following Tuesday when Hednesford Town are the first visitors to the DCJ Group Arena..

August looks to be a difficult month for Town who then host title favourites Altrincham, relegated from National League North in the spring on the following Saturday August 19.

After a Tuesday night trip to Sutton Coldfield, Matlock’s August Bank Holiday programme sees them travel to Warrington Town on Saturday August 26 before the Holiday Monday game is at home to Grantham Town.

There’s little time off for non league players over the festive period. It’s Altrincham away on Saturday December 23 with Buxton at the DCJ Group Arena on Boxing Day when Matlock will be hoping for a repeat of the bumper 1051 gate that watched last season’s Christmas A6 derby.

Another home game versus Warrington Town is on Saturday December 30 before the New Years Day fixture is at Grantham.

At Easter Matlock host Stalybridge Celtic on the Saturday, with the derby at the Silverlands against Buxton being on Easter Monday April 2.

Matlock’s final game is at Shaw Lane on Saturday April 28, their last home game against Workington a week earlier.

Fans will be pleased of a visit to the seaside at Whitby when the weather should be relatively kind, the match at the Turnbull Ground being on Saturday April 14.

AUGUST

Sun 13 Stourbridge (A)

Tue 15 HEDNESFORD TOWN (H)

Sat 19 ALTRINCHAM (H)

Tue 22 Sutton Coldfield Town (A)

Sat 26 Warrington Town (A)

Mon 28 GRANTHAM TOWN (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2 F A Cup 1Q

Tue 5 Coalville Town (A)

Sat 9 WHITBY TOWN (H)

Tue 12 MICKLEOVER SPORTS (H)

Sat 16 F A Cup 2Q

Tue 19 Barwell (A)

Sat 23 Workington (A)

Tue 26 SHAW LANE (H)

Sat 30 STOURBRIDGE (H) --F A Cup 3Q

OCTOBER

Tue 3 Hednesford Town (A)

Sat 7 Stalybridge Celtic (A)

Tue 10 SUTTON COLDFIELD TOWN (H)

Sat 14 Marine (A) --F A Cup 4Q

Sat 21 STAFFORD RANGERS (H)

Sat 28 Tadcaster Albion/Glossop NE (A)-FA Trophy 1Q

Tue 31 Ashton United (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4 NANTWICH TOWN (H)

Sat 11 F A Trophy 2Q

Sat 18 Witton Albion (A)

Sat 25 HALESOWEN TOWN (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 2 Lancaster City (A)

Sat 9 RUSHALL OLYMPIC (H)

Sat 16 Farsley Celtic (A)

Sat 23 Altrincham (A)

Tue 26 BUXTON (H)

Sat 30 WARRINGTON TOWN (H)

JANUARY

Mon 1 Grantham Town (A)

Sat 6 BARWELL (H)

Sat 13 Mickleover Sports (A)

Sat 20 MARINE (H)

Sat 27 Stafford Rangers (A)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3 LANCASTER CITY (H)

Sat 10 Nantwich Town (A)

Sat 17 WITTON ALBION (H)

Sat 24 Halesowen Town (A)

MARCH

Sat 3 ASHTON UNITED (H)

Sat 17 FARSLEY CELTIC (H)

Sat 24 Rushall Olympic (A)

Sat 31 STALYBRIDGE CELTIC (H)

APRIL

Mon 2 Buxton (A)

Sat 7 COALVILLE TOWN (H)

Sat 14 Whitby Town (A)

Sat 21 WORKINGTON (H)

Sat 28 Shaw Lane (A)