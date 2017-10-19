Search

VIDEO: Spireites legend Moss turns 68

Ernie Moss.
Today is Chesterfield legend Ernis Moss’s 68th birthday.

The striker scored 192 goals in 539 appearances for the Spireites before going on to manage various clubs at non-league level.

However, in recent years his life has been blighted by the onset of Pick’s Disease, a neurodegenerative condition, although he still regularly attends matches with his family and recently had a road adjacent to the Proact Stadium named after him.

Here’s a montage of photos and video highlighting some of Ernie’s finest moments in a Chesterfield shirt.