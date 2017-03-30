Vote now for your Matlock Mercury readers’ Gladiators player of the year

The local elections may be taking place on May 4 but it’s time for Matlock Town fans to vote for their Player of the Year, again sponsored by the Matlock Mercury, and to be presented to the fans’ favourite at the annual presentation night in the Shorts Lounge on Friday, May 5.

Gladiators correspondent Ian Richardson previews this year’s potential contenders: It has been a tremendously exciting season, full of exhilirating football and packed with excellent team and individual performaces. Last season Adam Yates took the award at a canter, but this year it could go to absolutely anyone. But everyone wearing the Matlock colours could stake a claim for this coveted award, the choice is yours. If you can’t find your favourite below email sport@matlockmercury.co.uk and we’ll add them in!