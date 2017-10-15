Yates strikes second-half winner as Gladiators complete comeback win

Matlock Town bounced back from conceding a fluke goal to win 2-1 at 10-man Marine and move up to 17th in the Evostik Premier.

After conceding the unlucky goal to George Lomax on 16 minutes, Matlock were again unlucky when Tyrell Waite smacked a fine effort against the junction of the post and bar.

But Waite struck a fine equaliser on 31 minutes to set up a second half that Matlock dominated.

And Adam Yates brought three valuable points back to the DCJ Group Arena with a 74th-minute winner.

Waite was restored to the starting line-up in place of Nathan Whitehead as Matlock reverted to a 4-4-2 formation after the 4-5-1 set-up failed in the defeat at Stalybridge.

Jake Green also returned with Kieran Wallace pushed into central midfield, relegating Joe Doyle-Charles to the bench.

Matlock began brightly but the first chance fell to Marine as Phil Barnes had to advance out of his area to put in a fine tackle on Dominic Marie.

Matlock quickly responded when Shaun Harrad nodded a cross from Ted Cribley back towards Waite who, under pressure, shot wide.

Waite, who was a constant menace with his pace and running, and Michael Williams both had efforts blocked.

Waite also threatened from an intricate Harrad flick that goalkeeper Germano Mendes gathered just in time.

Against the run of the play Marine went ahead when Cribley’s clearance was charged down and fell neatly for Lomax to smash fiercely past Barnes.

Four minutes later Waite’s 12-yard effort came back off the woodwork with Mendes well beaten.

Phil Baker nodded a corner wide at the far post for the Mariners.

Matlock then broke to win a corner of their own. Waite took the ball off the advancing Dwayne Wiley’s head and the chance to equalise had gone.

Waite netted the goal he deserved, however, after being found by Williams. He cut in from the right at pace to fire inside the back post.

Barnes did well to push aside a free kick from Kenny Strickland before Williams was booked for a late challenge on James Edgar.

Cribley then needed extensive treatment as he took the full force of a shot firmly in the face.

With seconds remaining before the interval Mendes kept the score level, tipping a Harrad shot over the bar.

Matlock went on the offensive as the second half got under way, but Waite delayed his shot when well placed.

After Waite drove too high, Harrad went into the referee’s notebook for an incident with James Short.

Mendes then went down in pain after taking a goalkick and was left limping for the rest of the contest.

Substitute Adam Etches showed silky skills on the left to force a corner as Matlock pressed. They found the winner when Etches cut back a Rhys Sharpe cross for Yates to fire in from ten yards.

Harrad drove high and wide before, in a feisty end to the game, Sharpe became the third Gladiator to be booked.

Substitute Joe Doyle-Charles was then on the end of two hefty Marine challenges. Liam Tongue was yellow carded for the first and Short red-carded for the second.

A Doyle-Charles pass set up Harrad in stoppage time, but his well struck shot was kept out by an in-pain Mendes.

MATLOCK TOWN: Phil Barnes, Nico Degirolamo, Jake Green, Kieron Wallace, Adam Yates, Dwayne Wiley, Rhys Sharpe (Joe Doyle-Charles, 88) Michael Williams (Nathan Whitehead 90), Shaun Harrad, Tyrell Waite, Ted Cribley (Adam Etches 69).