Heavy defeat leaves Matlock in trouble at foot of table

Matlock 1sts hopes of only a second win in 15 matches were swept away as they lost by six wickets to Ockbrook.

That means they need three wins from their final five matches to avoid relegation from Derbyshire County League Division Two .

Matlock were bowled out for just 77 at Causeway Lane.

With the wicket playing tricks in the first innings, even grafting for runs proved difficult.

Only Ed Lander with a top-score of 28 to put any pressure on the visitors.

The second highest score was extras as Matlock were dismissed in the 37th over.

For Ockbrook, Zydzienowski, Burrow and Asfaq took three wickets apiece.

In Ockbrook’s reply, there was a chink of light for Matlock as Chris Pemberton removed both Hill (2) and Dowling (15), with Ed Lander trapping Asfaq in front for a duck.

New signing, off-spinner Namal Kobbewela, bowled a promising spell on debut and was rewarded with the wicket of Sherratt (10).

But with not enough runs on the board to defend, Matlock were beaten as Walker (12 not out) and Bennett (19 not out) took Ockbrook to victory in the 22nd over.

The defeat left Matlock bottom of the table, 46 points adrift of second-from-bottom Sandiacre Town.