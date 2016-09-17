Critchley signs long-term deal with Derbyshire

Matt Critchley has committed his long-term future to Derbyshire by signing a new four-year contract which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a successful season after his breakthrough year of 2015, when he burst onto the scene after hitting 137 not out against Northamptonshire on his home debut.

A graduate from the Cricket Derbyshire Academy in association with the University of Derby, the leg-spinner has taken 21 wickets in all competitions this season, and has become an important part of the team in all formats of the game, not least in both one-day competitions.

He has scored 319 runs across all competitions this year, with a high score of 70 not out in the Specsavers County Championship match at Glamorgan in July.

Following his successful summer, Critchley will travel to Lord’s next week to join up with former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne as part of a specialist spin coaching programme.

Head coach, John Sadler said: “Matt is an exciting young talent who has already displayed exceptional skill with both bat and ball, and match winning qualities.

“He has a real hunger to learn and continues to get better and better. At just 20, his potential is endless and he will be someone we can build our team around for years to come.

“He already has experience within the England set-up, spending time with the Lions last winter, and we feel he is a cricketer who has the ability to perform consistently at the highest level.”

Critchley added: “I’m delighted to commit my long-term future to Derbyshire. The club has big ambitions and I’m looking forward to playing my part.

“All the lads are working extremely hard and we want to continue to learn and improve. We have a lot of young talent who are all hungry for success and I’m confident we can achieve it here at Derbyshire.”

The club has also announced that Callum Parkinson, who made four appearances for the county, will join Leicestershire at the end of the season after turning down a deal at Derbyshire.