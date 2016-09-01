DEADLINE DAY: Luiz back as Chelsea loan-outs reach 38, United miss out, Afobe lures Wilshere to Bournememouth, Robson-Kanu gamble pays off

Premier League clubs spent more than £155m on transfer deadline day yesterday as the summer window outlay reached a record £1.165bn with 13 Premier clubs breaking their own transfer records.

By first thing yesterday teams had already spent a combined £1.005bn, breaking last year’s record £870m.

The 20 clubs in the Premier League have benefited from the new record £5.1bn television deal which came into effect this season.

David Luiz completed one of the biggest shocks of the transfer window by rejoining Chelsea in a £30million deal. The Brazilian became the world’s most expensive defender when he completed a £50m move to Paris-Saint Germain from Stamford Bridge just two years ago. (The Sun).

Chelsea now have a remarkable 38 players out on loan as Antonio Conte allowed more fringe players to leave Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day. The Blues have been mocked for the huge number of young squad members they’ve had out on loan in recent years, and that criticism looks only set to increase following the club’s actions in this summer’s window. Juan Cuadrado, Loic Remy and Bertrand Traore are just three of the 38 players who will look for more regular football away from the London club in the season ahead, a number that almost beggars belief when it’s analysed in depth. The never-ending exodus continued right up until 11pm just before the window slammed shut, Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon and American defender Matt Miazga also heading for the exit. Piazon has moved across London to Championship side Fulham until January while Miazga headed for Dutch side Vitesse. (Daily Mail).

Jack Wilshere yesterday turned down Roma and AC Milan to join Bournemouth on loan for the season. And boyhood pal Benik Afobe played a big part in luring him to the south coast. The South Coast club agreed to pay Arsenal a £2m loan fee and all of Wilshere’s £100,000-a-week wages, making it a £7m commitment for the campaign. Cherries hit-man Afobe, who came through the ranks at Arsenal with Wilshere and is godfather to his child, persuaded him to make the move. (Daily Star).

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic during the transfer window. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Manchester United boss was keen to add Rakitic to his squad despite landing a world-record deal for Paul Pogba. The Spanish paper claim Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was also interested in swooping for the Croatia international. But but Rakitic decided to stay put and the 28-year-old looks set to now extend his Barcelona contract, which currently runs until 2019. (Daily Star).

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly blocked a move for Yaya Sanogo to Leeds United on deadline day. The striker, who joined Arsenal from Auxerre back in 2013, has struggled since his move to north London. He helped the club win the FA Cup in May 2014, but has only made 11 Premier League appearances during three years with the Gunners. (Daily Express).

Hal Robson-Kanu’s gamble finally paid off as one of the stars of the summer sealed a Premier League return with West Brom. The 27-year-old was given permission to leave the Wales camp ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Moldova to complete a medical and seal his switch to The Hawthorns. It means the risk Robson-Kanu took in allowing his contract at Reading to run down – something he described as the best decision he ever made – and resolving to sort out his future once Wales’ Euro 2016 adventure had worked out in his favour. (Daily Express).

