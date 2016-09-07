Derby County juniors to face Liverpool and Manchester United at Matlock

Football fans in the Derbyshire Dales have the chance to see potential stars off the future as schoolboy sides from Derby County will be taking on both Liverpool and Manchester United at Matlock Town’s DCJ Group Insurance Arena.

The Rams U16’s will face Liverpool next Thursday (September 15), while Derby’s U15’s meet United on Monday October 3.

Organised by Sheffield United, who are the other side in a four team tournament called the Blades Cup, Derby will play semi finals against Liverpool and United over two legs at each age level for a place in the final.

Danny Holmes, lead U16 coach of the Rams, says the games will do their youngsters a world of good.

“It will be a good experience for our young players to play under floodlights at a non league ground in front of a crowd and we’re really looking forward to these games,” he said.

Matlock Chairman Tom Wright says the Gladiators are delighted to stage these fixtures.

He said: “We have a great relationship with Derby County and it’ll be great to see potential stars of the future play here at Matlock, especially those from the likes of two top clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United so we hope local football fans will come down and show their support.”

Both games kick off at 7 pm with admission for adults and concessions fixed at only £2 with free admission for under 15’s.