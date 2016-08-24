Hockey club offer free session to those inspired by Olympics

Matlock Baileans Hockey Club are offering free taster sessions to encourage people to get into the sport, following Team GB’s Olympic glory in Rio.

The BBC has said more than nine million viewers tuned into watch Great Britain’s women’s hockey team strike gold for the first time in Friday night’s final.

One of those involved as a reserve for the squad out in Brazil was Ellie Watton who began to play hockey with the club’s junior section, Matlock Monkeys, from a young age.

She has been playing hockey since she was old enough to hold a stick, following in her mum’s footsteps after watching her play from the sidelines.

Ellie has followed sport her whole life, all the way through a degree in Sports Science from the University of Birmingham to when she was a PE teacher at Oakham School.

It was in February 2013 that she made her first England appearance against South Africa in the Investec Challenge Cup, since then Ellie has found the net in some big tournaments and looks set to add to the half century of caps she already has.

And the club hopes the recent Olympics success over defending champions the Netherlands will inspire more players to pick up a stick.

The sessions are split into two different age catagories.

Sessions for players aged 5-12 take place on Thursday evenings in Wirksworth from 6pm on September 8.

While sessions for players aged 13 or over take place on Monday evenings at Wirksworth from 6-8pm on September 12.

Sticks will be provided. Interested? Contact Sue Hickmore via email on sue.hickmore@hotmail.co.uk or visit the club website at www.matlockhockey.co.uk.