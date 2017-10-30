Madsen says youngsters are key to Derbyshire’s progress

Experienced batsman Wayne Madsen has praised the emergence of talented youngsters at Derbyshire and says he is already looking forward to next season.

Madsen, who hit 526 runs in the NatWest Twenty20 Blast last term and topped the most valuable player rankings, believes the balance of the squad, boosted by youngsters, has been a key factor in the county’s improvement.

He said: “We’ve got some great young talent coming through the ranks and breaking into the first team, such as Hamidullah Qadri and Callum Brodrick. They’ve got years to develop, but they are really useful cricketers.

“As a team, we showed great progress in the Twenty20 competition, so we hope for exciting times ahead in that format. We’ve also improved in four-day cricket and had a few wins towards the end of the season which were pretty impressive. As a squad, we’re starting to gel nicely and have a good balance between senior players and the youngsters coming through.

“Kim Barnett has come in and given the cricket aspect a bit of a shake-up, making it more player-led. The senior players we’ve signed have also made a big impact. We’ve just made a fantastic signing in Ravi Rampaul. We now need to bring in another seamer and possibly an all-rounder too.”