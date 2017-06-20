Matlock lose basement battle with Ambergate at home

Bottom side Matlock Cricket Club fell to a five-wicket defeat at Causeway Lane on Saturday, at the hands of the side directly above them.

The Derbyshire Division Two basement battle began with visitors Ambergate winning the toss and electing to field.

Having been put in to put, Matlock put together an innings of 180 for the loss of six wickets in their 46 overs.

Captain Edward Lander and David Lander made the lion’s share of the runs for the home side.

Both batsmen were bowled by Ambergate’s Shazad Ahmed, the skipper having made 40 and David 41.

Wicket keeper Andrew Paulette and Chris Pemberton both made 23, the latter carrying his bat alongsidePhillip Braund who had a single run to his name at the close of the innings.

There was a useful 16 from opener Mark Burton, while Andrew Roberts was trapped LBW for eight runs and Shaun Quilter was bowled by Umer Mustafa without troubling the scorers.

Phil Mason was the pick of the visiting bowlers, taking 2-20 and five maidens from his 11 overs.

In reply, Ambergate made 181 for 5 to take 22 points and leave the hosts with six.

Openers Jonathan Heath and Tom Holmes did the majority of the damage.

Heath was stumped by Paulette after adding 47 to the score.

Holmes was caught by David Lander off the bowling of Quilter with 28 runs to his name.

Zareen Ur Rehman added 23, Paul Thompson a further 21 and Sam Beveridge an unbeaten 15.

He and Phillip Thompson (12) carried their bats as Ambergate secured the victory.

For Matlock, Chris Pemberton and Steve Haslam both claimed a pair of wickets.

Pemberton finished with 2-38, Haslam with 2-28.

The fifth wicket was claimed by Quilter, who had figures of 1-42.

Edward Lander was unable to take a wicket and conceded 48 runs from his 7.5 overs, while Andrew Roberts bowled two overs and conceded 18 runs, without a wicket.

The result means Matlock remain rooted to the bottom, 45 points behind 10th-placed Ambergate.