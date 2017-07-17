Archer Hollie Smith strikes gold at Euros

Pinpoint archer Hollie Smith was part of the Great Britain team which smashed a world record on their way to gold medals at the European Youth Cup in Croatia.

Heanor Gate student Hollie and her compound cadet women’s team-mates Layla Annison and Lucy Mason scored a combined 2019 points out of a possible 2160 in Porec.

They beat the previous best ranking round world and European record, held by Italy, by 10 points to seal top spot from second-placed Italy and third-placed Estonia.

Sixteen-year-old Hollie also secured a personal best score of 145 from 150 on her way to the last eight of the individual event before going out to eventual overall winner and GB team-mate Annison.

Proud dad Ian said: “She did more than what we thought she would. This was her fourth trip with the GB team and she’s done very well. She is now fifth-placed individually overall in the cup after getting silver in the mixed event earlier this year.

“She’s currently in the process of trying to qualify for the World Championships in Argentina in October. She’s achieved world class scores for that and it’s just about holding on for the last two weeks of qualification so that no-one overtakes her.

“It would be her first worlds. The qualification window closes on the 31st July. She’ll be there competing both individually and as part of a team.”

Hollie, who has just finished her GCSEs, has been shooting at Derwent Bowmen for the last four years under the guidance of trainer Simon Scott, having first picked up a bow at the age of seven.

