Barrable closes in on century of titles

Matlock runner Anthony Barrable successfully defended his over-60s veterans’ title at the Hardwick Hall 10km road race — taking his number of titles to 98.

Barrable was 29th out of 500 entrants at the race, which starts in Pilsley village and goes to Hardwick Hall and Hardstoft Corner.

He said he was pleased with a strong run on the hilly parts of the course.

At the end of June, Barrable completed 50,000 miles of running.

He is pictured receiving his Hardwick Hall 10k award from race co-founder Cyril Leason, who helped set up the event in1981