Barrable retains veterans’ 10k title

Matlock runner Tony Barrable retained the over-60s veterans’ category at the Bolsover 10k road race.

Barrable said: “Although I was disappointed with my time of 40mins 39secs, I was obviously pleased to have retained my title, taking my total of titles overall to 92.”

He is pictured receiving his Bolsover 10k prize from the Mayor of Chesterfield, Steve Brunt.

The runner also won the over-60s veterans’ category at the Runderby race series, which featured nine nominated races that attracted more than 4,000 entries.

Competitors had to complete at least five of the races and aggregate scores were taken from the best finishing positions.

Barrable, who was 11th overall, said 2016 had been a successful year and he was looking forward to 2017.