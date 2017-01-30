Bradbury has spring in his step at Tigger Tor fell race

Matlock Athletic Club’s Richard Bradbury led the way at Totley AC’s 32nd Tigger Tor fell race, which started from Sheffield Tigers RUFC in Totley, Sheffield.

The 15.5k race, which covered Burbage Rocks, the summit of Higger Tor and Houndkirk Moor, was won by Steve Franklin, of Totley AC, in 1.12.01. First woman was Sally Fawcett, of Dark Peak FR, in 1.25.48.

It was a GP race for the Matlock club. Bradbury took the 20 points in the men’s competition after finishing sixth overall and third MV40 in 1.17.48.

Christine Howard was second LV40 in 1.38.11, taking the 20 points in the ladies’ GP.

Other MAC results: Andy Sheldon 1.25.29, Bradley Stone 1.27.20, Karl Webster 1.29.39, Bob Foreman 1.37.48, Nicky Dick 3rd LV50 1.48.46, Andy Mellor 1.49.59, Andrea Atkinson 2.06.10, Mark Jackson 2.06.31, Les Thurston 2.07.26 and Jan Forrester third LV60 2.08.30.

In the team event, where the first three scored, Matlock’s men were fifth from 48 teams and the ladies ninth from 17th.

There were 380 finishers

The fourth race in the MAC 10k evening handicap was won by Simon Croft (40.05) with a 79%+ performance, which put him close to Jan Forrester’s age-graded record of more than 80%+.

Sam Thompson (38.23) got the edge over his dad, Scott (39.00), to complete the top three.

Dan Howarth (36.30) won the MAC 10k handicap cap for the month with the fastest time.

There was a change in the overall top two positions as Mark Jackson missed the race to help out with time-keeping, but held on to third place behind new leader Mike Blair (37.38) with Les Thurston (51.59) moving up to second .

Other results in age graded order:

Tessa Jackson 56.36, Andy Sheldon 38.34, Zak Hodgkinson 38.35, Andy Hodkin 46.09, John Thorpe 40.50, Andy Mellor 43.10, Jim Titterton 55.30, Peter Wilmot 44.37, Ian Watson 41.47, Dennis Holmes 48.47, Simon Flitter and Paul Harvey 48.05.

At the Alfreton Community 5k Parkrun, organised by Ripley RC, Matlock’s Birtie West took top spot in 20.43. First lady was Matlock’s Hayley Gill in third overall in 22.31. David Clough finished in 24.07.