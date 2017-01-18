Ever-Green Matlock cyclist Chris leads the way in V50s

Matlock CC’s Chris Green continues to lead the Veteran 50 category after the penultimate round of the Notts and Derbyshire Cyclocross League.

The course, at Broxtowe Country Park in Nottingham, was hilly and muddy which made for difficult riding for cyclists, including Matlock CC’s own.

But they took to their task head-on. Green came fourth in Saturday’s race with Zepnat’s Julian Gould closely followed behind in fifth. In the V55 category, Chris Watts was third; V60s, Tim Kniveton also came third; V45s, Matt Ingram came fifth with Ben Whatley 21st and Richard Nicholson 27th. Nick Pine was 22nd in the V40s. The senior male league title was confirmed for Ashover rider Lee Shunburne (Fossa) with his second place with Matlock CC’s Andy Vaughan eigth.

In the ladies race, Cheryl Vaughan (Matlock CC) continues to impress in her first full season of cyclocross with a fine third place while Marianne Heffron (Zepnat) was first in the V50 category. Matlock CC’s Julie Parker was ninth, Louise Glysen was 11th while club-mate Abi Waterfall suffered a broken bike which prevented her from finishing.

In the Youth categories Amelie Wayte (Team Empella) took a dominant victory. U14s girls: Annabel Parker fifth, Annabel Shunburne sixth; U14 boys: Matt Nicholson seventh, Will Longden ninth, Alex Gordon 11th, Sam Gould 17th and Lewis Holmes 20th; U12s: Harriet Limb second, Grace Longden fourth, Daisy Nicholson eighth.

In the boys category Ben Mellor eighth, George Parker 22nd, Stefan Murgia 23rd, Tom Woolf 26th, Callum Burch 33rd, Rory Burch 36th and Evan Williams 38th.

Eleanor Gordon leads the U9s girls category with third, Libby Jackson fifth, Isla Woolf sixth. In the boys race: Arthur Limb eighth, Thomas Benson 16th, Gabriel Falconer-White 18th, Ethan Burch 23rd, Isaac Falconer-White 29th.