Festive fun as Matlock athletes race in fancy dress over Christmas

Runners donned fancy dress for Matlock Athletics Club’s Festive races over Christmas.

First was the MAC Fancy Dress Run from the ARC on the Thursday.

To prove it is not all about competition, 30 runners braved the cold, crisp evening to take part in this popular annual fun run.

With a nod to the Race the Train event in September, the runners took the train from Matlock Station to Matlock Bath Station before running to the first stop, the Fishpond pub.

The course was a circular route of approximately 10k ,taking in several more pubs on the way and finishing up at the Thorn Tree in Matlock for further refreshments.

The annual family Christmas Eve run, walk, cycle round Carsington Water saw overnight rain clear and 30 MAC members, family and friends enjoy the 12k undulating route round the reservoir.

Also on Saturday, it was the Santa Fun Run at Queens Park, Chesterfield.

There was a 5k run for 11 years plus and a 1,500m run for U11s.

This is a sponsored event for a local cancer charity and all participants wear Santa suits.

As it is a fun event, no times are recorded and MAC’s Colin, Millie and Robbie Davenport enjoyed the route round the park.

On Boxing Day it was the annual MAC Beetroot race from High Peak Junction up the Sheep Pasture Incline to the trig and back for the longer route and, as it is a Junior GP race too, the youngsters went to the top of the Incline and back.

Karl Webster reported there were record numbers and, as it was important that the club didn’t lose anyone, a route was marked out to the top of Bolehill, but it wasn’t necessarily the quickest.

It was all a bit chaotic at the finish as there were so many people, but provisional results for the U12s are: 1. 12.44 - Eddie Unsworth, 2. 13.25 - Alex Currie, 3. 13.47 - Josh Nutall, 4. 13.49 - William Croft, 5. 14.12 - Fergus Turner, 6. 14.29 - Oscar Atkinson, 7. 14.45 - Freya Lester, 8. 15.57 - Olivia Allen, 9. 15.41 - Lucy Kuszynski, 10. 15.44 - Francesca Turner, 11. 16.02 - Jacob Jones, 12. 16.05 - Caitlin McCloy, 13. 16.31 - Max Atkinson, 14. 16.50 - Isabelle Lester, 15. 19.18 - Austin Turner, 16. 19.40 - Hugo Atkinson.

In the adults and U16 GP race were some canny route choices this year with the odd second being sliced off here and there which all made a difference.

1. 22.46 - Luke Berresford, 2. 22.50 - Es Tresidder, 3. 22.58 - Billy Cartwright, 4. 23.?? - Paul Sorrell, 5. 25.40 - Joe Currie (junior), 6. 26.10 - Richard Bradbury, 7. 26.17 - Jools Barrett, 8. 27.33 - Elsbeth Grant (junior), 9. 28.41 - Any Sheldon & Wilson the dog, 10. ?, 11. 29.00 - Scott Thompson, 12. 29.07 - Charlie Unsworth (junior), 13. 29.20 - Bob Foreman, 14. 29.27 - Christine Howard, 15. 29.30 - Lizzie Webster (junior), 16. 30.12 - Craig Allen, 17. 30.57 - John Potter, 18. 31.05 - John Thorpe, 19. 31.54 - Mark Chinley, 20. 32.19 - Jason Turner, 21. 32.53 - Dave Clough, 22. 32.55 - Antony Lester, 23. 33.08 - John Birch, 24. 33.13 - Darran Nuttall, 25. 33.14 - Esther Broughton, 26. 33.19 - James Briggs (junior), 27. 33.26 - Carl Hopkins, 28. 33.38 - Nicky Dick, 29. 34.19 - Mick Kuszynski, 30. 35.49 - Thin Dennis Holmes, 31. 37.13 - Mark Jackson, 32. 37.26 - Andrea Atkinson, 33. 38.41 - Joanne Nuttall, 34. 39.59 - Cliff E, 35. 40.43 - Chrissie Jackson, 36. 41.08 - Jim Titterton, 37. 41.34 - Karen Morley, 38. 41.46 - Isabelle W, 39. 43.31 - Steve Holt, 40.=46.07 - Michelle Lester, 40=46.07 - Laurie Croft.

The predict-your-own-time winner was Laurie Croft, who guessed at 46.25.

Andy Sheldon was second, surpassing his own expectation of 29.20, and third was Michelle Lester, predicting 47.23.