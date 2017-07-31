Get set for the 20th running of Ricky’s Race

The 20th running of Ricky’s Race will take place on Thursday, 10th August, at 7pm.

The event started when Matlock AC member Ricky organised a three-mile run in Dimple Fields, then called the Darley Dale Race, with the proceeds going to the RSPCA.

Although only 12 runners took part, he collected £400 from sponsors.

In 1998, Brian Howitt planned a new 3.5 mile course from The Three Stags Head Pub, Darley Bridge, the event’s current home, with MAC’s Simon Brister, now in the MV65+ category, first and Roy Marlow, of Dark Peak, FR 2nd.

In 2000 Ricky’s Race secured sponsorship from local councillor and greengrocer Nigel Allwood, who for many years presented healthy prizes in the form of fruit and vegetable boxes. The race that year was won by MAC’s Dan Yates and Polly Veazey-French.

In 2001, Dan and Polly won again and the profits were donated to Cavendish Sports Association.

The following year, with Ricky concentrating on kickboxing, Matlock AC took over.

Committee member Randall Tassell proposed a complete takeover by the club with a new tougher course to attract entrants via the Fell Running Calendar.

In 2003 the race was rejuvenated on a tougher longer course, as it is today, using two climbs up Clough Woods and One Tree Hill to the trig point — and has grown to attract runners from all over Derbyshire and beyond. It is a category BS race in the Fell Running Calendar.

At the 10th anniversary in 2007, Ricky ran the race.

This year he has joined the athletics club as the race continues to go from strength to strength and is now one of MAC’s top fell races.

The event is open to over-16s.