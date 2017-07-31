Harry leads fell racers home as 145 tackle latest challenge

Have your say

A total of 145 runners took part in the Brassington Fell Race as the Well Dressing Wakes week of fell races continued.

Harry Holmes was first home in 27mins 28secs and first lady was Ruth Keeley, of Belper Harriers, in 36-08.

Matlock Athletic Club’s Ricky Wood was the leading club runner, finishing in 31-21 for seventh place after going along the wrong route at one point and having to double back.

Other MAC results: Karl Webster 32-32, Craig Allen 33-44, Bob Foreman 36-54, Sam Thompson 36-32, his father Scott Thompson 36-36, Andy Mellor 37-25, Andy Hodkin 39-43, Dave Clough 40-12, Martin Lea 41-10 ( a week after completing the Snowdonia Trail Marathon in 6-25-36) Alison Pye 43-08, Dennis Belbin 43-35 and junior Matthew Foreman 47-48.

At the Stoney Middleton Fell Race (8.5k/200m), Stuart Bond, of Dark Peak FR, was first of 193 runners in 32-37.

The first lady was Zoe Procter in 40-16 and MAC’s Billy Cartwright was third in 33-31. His brother, Ben, was sixth in 34-58.

At the Ultra Tour of the Lake District 100 and 50 miles, MAC’s Andy Hall took on the 50-mile challenge over a 3,100m ascent.

His route started at Ullswater and ended at Coniston, and he completed the course in 10hrs 47mins.

The Meerbrook 15k road race in Staffordshire attracted 364 runners.

First was Joe Rainsford, of Heanor RC, in 52-15 and the first lady was Diane McVey, of Wilmslow RC, in 1-0-5.

MAC’s Billy Cartwright was 10th in 55-43, ahead of Mark Jackson in 1-27-20 and Tessa Jackson, the first LV65 in 1-38-39.

At the Blithefield Triathlon there was a Standard and Sprint Distance race with an aquathon for juniors on the Saturday.

The races were held at Blithefield Reservoir

MAC’s Neil Webster completed the course in 2-48-28. The winner was Ian Couch, of Derby Tri, in 2-05-24 and the first lady was Rebecca Lineker, of Belper, in 2-29-06.

At the Future Outlaw Tri at Holme Pierrepont,Matthew Foreman’s tackled his first open water swim and finished sixth in the 11-12 age group in 23-19.