Hillspeed team ends its tie-up with Cliff Dempsey Racing

Successful Hathersage-based motor racing team Hillspeed is to forge its own path again in the British Formula 3 Championship after ending its tie-up with the Cliff Dempsey Racing squad.

The partnership began midway through 2016 when the two teams pooled resources ahead of last year’s BRDC British F3 Autumn Trophy.

Consistently battling in the top six during the recently concluded 2017 season, the outfit celebrated an excellent podium finish during the final weekend of the campaign at Donington Park’s Grand Prix circuit, thanks to driver Chase Owen.

However, the partnership has now run its course and Hillspeed is to push on with its own plans for the remainder of 2017 through winter testing. The team is also looking ahead positively to next season when it will aim to build on the progress made this year. Hillspeed insists the break-up is amicable and in the best of spirits.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Cliff for all of his work with Hillspeed over the last 12 months or so,” said Hillspeed’s team boss Richard Ollerenshaw.

“Everyone at the team wishes him, and the rest of Cliff Dempsey Racing, all the very best for the future.

“The partnership we forged worked well, and I’m very happy with the constructive work completed during the year. As can often happen with these things, the tie-up has now run its course and we go our separate ways very amicably with a gentleman’s handshake.”

Hillspeed, of course, has been part of BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, and its predecessor, the BRDC Formula 4 Championship, since the latter was inaugurated in 2013.

Instantly becoming a multiple podium-finishing entrant in F4 on the opening weekend of the new category, the Hathersage outfit soon won its first race in the championship and continued to win races in 2014.

Securing more podium silverware in 2015, in the main championship with the outgoing F4 car and in the end-of-year Autumn Trophy with the then newly introduced Tatuus-Cosworth, the category rebranded as BRDC British Formula 3 ahead of the 2016 season.