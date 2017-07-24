Last is first again as Annie bags her sixth national title

Bakewell star Annie Last claimed her sixth national title to continue her prolific career as a professional cyclist.

Last, who specialises in mountain-biking and cyclo-cross, won the HSBC National Mountain-Bike Championships, held at Cannock Chase in Staffordshire.

The 26-year-old, who represented Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympic Games, carried on the form that had seen her collect victory in the World Cup in Switzerland. The OMX Pro Team rider was never troubled from the gun and took the win some 14 minutes ahead of the rest of the field.

Several local riders took part in the championships, with Bonsall rider Cameron Orr (SF Racing) acquitting himself well in the junior men’s race. Orr finished second behind Dan Tulett, of Specialized Racing, after an intense five-lap tussle. The pair darted clear on the second lap from a strong-looking group of seven that included the pre-race favourites, while a clever ride by Calum Fernie, of Nottingham Clarion, ensured a bronze medal.

A number of Matlock Cycling Club riders also took part in the event, with Andy Vaughan, Nick Edwards, Mike Brain, Chris Green and Jonathan Edwards in action in their various categories. Julie Parker took third in the fun female category, and young Thomas Benson looked a good prospect among the U10s.

On Sunday, as part of the Jenson Button Triathlon, Derby city centre hosted some exciting closed-circuit youth racing, which featured several riders from the Matlock club.

In the U8s’ section, Isaac Falconer-White took part, while the U10s’ age group included Tom Woolf, Gabriel Falconer-White, Evan Williams and Fraser Cummings. Second place went to Josh Williams in the U12s’ section, which also featured Ben Mellor and Sam Sergeant, while Annabel Parker and Lewis Holmes were part of the U14s’ line-up.

Meanwhile the Matlock CC Hilly Time Trial Championship was won by Kevin White, who clocked a time of 17.29 minutes to finish five seconds ahead of junior rider Alex Reynard, with Mat Boulton third and Andy Vaughan fourth.