Leaders beaten as final black is doubled to clinch victory

A THRILLING Joinery Joint Snooker League encounter saw Edgefold No 2 defeat leaders Alfreton Palmer Morewood No 1 on the final black.

Kevin Rowland took the opening frame for the table-toppers 47-36 and Paul Pilsworth, gradually easing back into the fold, added the second.

A fine performance by Tom Chambers, who had two breaks of 22 in his 85-44 triumph, started the home recovery and reserve Duncan Harwood levelled.

In the decisive doubles leg, Rob Dicken (partnering Sam Lavelle) doubled the black and gave his team their best league result of the season.

Edgefold No 1 narrowed the gap at the top to one point with a 3-2 win at Alfreton No 2.

Andy Russell top-scored with breaks of 27 and 21, while Derek Smith and Andrew Haggarty clicked nicely in the doubles for the Amber Valley cuemen.

Also keeping up the pressure was Matlock Golf Club with a 4-1 defeat of Matlock Club.

Chris Parker took both his singles and doubles legs on his return to the team. Earlier Graeme Wood put the visitors ahead on the black in the opening frame for the second successive week.

Andy Russell continued his break-building streak in his OMYA Cup quarter-final with runs of 50 and 42 on his way to the semi-finals.

Rob Lowe and Steve Hawkins produced quality play in the Elliott Carpets Billiards Division as Tansley and Hartington shared the spoils 11-11.