Matlock AC ladies poised to be crowned champions for the first time

The ladies of Matlock Athletics Club are poised to be crowned champions in the BDL Series of winter races for the first time.

With just one race to go, at Holmesbrook Valley Park in Chesterfield this coming Sunday, Matlock are in a strong position and hoping for a good turnout so they can make sure of the title.

The race is also the final round of the club’s Senior Grand Prix competition. The current standings see Andrea Atkinson well out in front for the ladies, with Alison Pye second and Jan Forrester third, while for the men, Andy Sheldon boasts a commanding lead from Andy Mellor in second and Peter Wilmot third.

The Junior Grand Prix is also reaching its climax after the penultimate race took place last Saturday from Queen’s Park in Chesterfield. It was the No Walk In The Park 5k, organised by North Derbyshire Running Club.

Unfortunately, confusion marred the U16s’ event because the course had been revised due to work being undertaken at the old leisure centre site. This led to Matlock’s quickest runner on the day, Joe Currie (16.05 minutes), being led round the wrong route by frontrunner, Tim Clayton (16.03), of North Derbyshire, and because they missed the final loop, their times did not count.

It left Richard Start as the overall winner in 16.43, while Matlock’s juniors were led home by Elsbeth Grant, who was third overall and first female in a scorching time of 17.36. Ellie Wilson was second junior girl in 22.43.

Charlie Unsworth was the first junior male in 20.56, while other terrific performances in the 115-strong field were recorded by Simon Croft, who was sixth overall and first male veteran over-50 in 19.03, Peter Wilmot, who was 12th and first male veteran over-45 in 20.11, and Hayley Gill, who was first lady veteran over-40 and second lady overall in 20.45. David Unsworth, Mick Kuszynski and Emma Machin were all third in their respective age categories.

In the u12s’ race, over 1500m around the cricket field, the Matlock contingent were led home by Freya Lester in a time of five minutes, 53 seconds. Alex Currie was second in 6.00, Matilda Maciejewski-Spencer third in 6.15, Lucy Kuszynski fourth in 6.22, Olivia Allen sixth in 6.27, William Croft seventh in 6.28, Jacob Jones ninth in 6.37 and Eva Currie 11th in 6.39.