Matlock Athletic Club in prize winning form at Hardwick 10k

Have your say

Matlock Athletic Club were well represented at the Hardwick 10k, a race that supports Ashgate Hospice.

The sun was shining for the latest race in the MAC senior GP, a tough, hilly course starrting in the village of Pilsley.

Eighteen Matlock athletes took part, with some impressive results.

The winner was Darren King of Clowne Road Runners in 35.49 and first lady was Jenny Reed of Rotherham Harriers in 42.11.

The MAC men’s team of Colin Davenport 4th (36.13), Mike Blair 10th (37.50), Ricky Wood 11th (38.06) and John Thorpe 26th (41.13) took the Team prize by one point from North Derbyshire RC.

Other MAC results: Birtie West 41.54, Matt Haywood 42.11, Charlie Whittaker 43.47, John Brennan 45.23, Jim Thorneycroft 2nd MV60-69, 45.36, Daniel Ashcroft 46.42. First MAC lady was Shelley Fairey 47.51, Gavin Simmons 48.28, Dennis Belbin 49.00, Kathryn Berrisford 49.54, Katie Haywood 51.53, Mark Jackson 53.32, Tessa Jackson 1.02.06 and Jakki Simmons 1.06.13. T

Those MACs not chasing GP points traveled to Sheldon for the popular Sheldon Fell Race.

Andy Sheldon was the first MAC home, followed by Karl Webster, Rupert Holden, Peter Wilmot, Ava Holden, Ellie Wilson, Bob Foreman, Andy Hodkin, Alison Pye, Mick Moorhouse and Les Thurston.

The winner was Alasdair Campbell of Buxton AC.

Bamford Carnival Fell Race saw MAC’s Billy Cartwright finish 4th in 30.55.

Alison Pye ventured to Wythenshawe Park on Saturday for the parkrun and finished fourth lady overall, first in the 35 to 39 age bracket in 23.14.

Molly Gorman took part in the Alfreton Community 5k parkrun, finishing eighth in 27.49.

At the Poolsbrook parkrun, Ann Armistead was first LV65 in 30.05.