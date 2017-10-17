Matlock rider break junior course record at Beeley Moor

The junior course record was broken by Matlock Cycling Club youngster Alex Raynard in the Beeley Moor Hill Climb event.

Raynard was the first junior home and finished eighth overall, one place behind teammate Chris Statham, who also produced a fantastic performance.

Other Matlock riders to tackle the climb were Kevin White, Chris Osment, Steve Heading and Ewan Mackie.

Elsewhere, Martin and Lewis Holmes, and Joshua and Robert Williams took part in the Matlock Top 10 sportive from Darley Dale’s Whitworth Park. A very tough 39-mile course included the stiffest hills around Matlock, with 5,700 feet of ascent.

Martin Stocks and Kevin Frith rode in the Horseshoe Pass Audax event, an event comprising 210K, which started in Congleton, Cheshire, while Cheryl Vaughan continued her excellent cyclo-cross form when she was second lady in the second round of the Lincolnshire League at Grantham.

Meanwhile Libby Jackson finished a superb 14th, and sixth girl, in her first junior duathlon, held at Colliers Wood in Nottinghamshire.