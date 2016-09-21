Matlock riders Vaughan and Havercroft continue fine form in Cyclocross league

Matlock Cycling Club riders Andy Vaughan and Will Havercroft continued their fine form of late in the second round of the SRAM Notts and Derbys Cyclocross League.

Saturday’s race at Alfreton Park boasted a fast, flowing, hilly, dry course and there was a special guest appearance from Thomas Stewart of Madison Genesis and fresh from his Tour of Britain.

He finished well ahead of second placed Lee Shunburne (Fossa Racing), while Vaughan finished seventh and Will Havercroft 34th. In the juniors race John Webster was eighth.

There was a large field in the women’s race with Diane Lee of Cannondale Girls finishing a minute and a half ahead of Team Empella Cyclo-Cross rider Kate George. Third in the senior race, in only her second outing on a cross bike was Cheryl Vaughan of Matlock CC with clubmate Abi Waterfall sixth.

In the V40 womens race Matlock CC rider Andrea Atkinson was eighth, Julie Parker 10th and Jane Falconer-White 13th in her first cyclocross race outing.

The Veteran men’s race was as always the biggest field of the day with Matt Barrett of Renvale RT taking the win over Jim Bryan of Zepnat RT.

Third place went to fellow Zepnat rider Dan Alexander. In the V40s category, Matlock riders Nick Pine and Jonathan Burch were 19th and 28th.

In the V45 category Matt Ingram was seventh, Karl Webster 13th, Andrew Briggs 17th, Michael Bradley 34th and Andy Woolf 37th. The Vet 50 race was dominated by Pete Middleton of Zepnat RT, with Matlock’s Chris Green fifth Julian Gould (Zepnat RT 7th) and Martin Holmes 26th.

In the V55 category Chris Watts was sixth and in the V60 category his Matlock clubmate Tim Kniveton was fourth.

In the U14 boys race there was a large Matlock contingent with Will Longden 11th, Matt Nicholson 13th, Alex Gordon 14th, Sam Gould 21st, Lewis Holmes 26th, Finley Hill 27th and Archie Mercer 31st. In the U16 boys race won by Jenson Young (Pedalsport Cycling Club), Tim Elsmore-Martin of Fossa Racing was second, Matlock CC’s Nick Edwards seventh and Rafael Abrahams 18th.

In the U16 girls race, Amelie Wayte looked in fine form, riding in her new team colours with Team Empella Cyclo-Cross-Cross, she led from the start and finishing half a minute ahead of Sarah Briggs (Matlock CC) to take her first U16 victory. In the U14 girls race third place went to Annabel Parker of Matlock CC after a strong ride with Annabel Shunburne seventh.

Another great field of 74 including 20 girls battled it out in the Under 12s race around Alfreton Park with some astonishingly quick laps. Harriet Limb (Matlock CC) was second girl yet again.

Matlock CC’s Grace Longden was 6th, Eleanor Hughes 7th, Daisy Nicholson 8th, Lucy Kuszysnki 13th and Isabelle Lester 14th. In the boys race, Matlock’s Ben Mellor fought his way to 8th from his second row on the start grid with clubmate Sam Hadfield 21st, Tom Woolf 22nd, Josh Williams 33rd despite a crash, Tom Logan 34th, George Parker 35th and Evan Williams 52nd

This Saturday sees Round 3 of the SRAM Notts and Derbys Cyclocross League at Shipley Park.